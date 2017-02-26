TRINIDAD: Massy Trinidad All Stars wins Panorama competition

Massy Trinidad All Stars won the 2017 Panorama competition, three points clear of the defending champions, Desperadoes, as the Carnival activities continue on Sunday.

All Stars playing the local tune “Full Extreme” secured 286 points to win from a field of 11 bands.

Desperadoes was one of five bands that played the tune by the Barbados singer Peter Ram “Good Morning Crop Over”.

Third place went to BP Renegades that also played the tune by the Barbadian artiste. The band received 280 points.