TRINIDAD: Former calypso rivals to share stage tonight after legal battle

After a legal battle, the finals of the National Calypso Monarch competition will take place tonight.

Calypso Monarch rivals Fya Empress (Lornette Nedd Reid) and Lady Gypsy (Lynette Steele) will both now take the stage in tonight’s finals.

The two hugged on Friday, following the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) draw for places in the show, which takes place tonight, after a court-induced delay as the women feuded over St Vincent-born Fya Empress’ eligibility to compete.

Defending monarch Devon Seale has been waiting patiently all season for his chance to face his opponents.

He has kept them in suspense as he only just revealed the calypso he will perform in the hope of retaining the title.

Seale will perform, “I Carmona”, a tongue-in-cheek song about Pre­sident Anthony Carmona and recent controversies surrounding the Office of the President.

Seale has stiff opposition from several competitors.

Another favourite for the crown is Chalkdust (Hollis Liverpool), with his “Learn From Arithmetic”, a song addressing the issue of child marriages.

Kurt Allen too has a good chance of wresting the title from Seale with his comedy-laced political commentary, “My Corn Tree”. (Trinidad Express)