St Philip man injured in accident

Added by Desmond Brown on February 26, 2017.
Saved under Local News
Pin It

A 25-year-old man was injured in an accident along the Vauxhall Road, Christ Church, early this morning.

Police said that around 2:30 a.m. Marques Clarke of Inch Cape Terrace, St Philip, was driving a motor car when he slammed into a utility pole.

Clarke received an abrasion to his forehead and was transported by ambulance to the QEH for medical attention. His condition is listed as stable.

Police are continuing investigations into the accident.

6 Responses to St Philip man injured in accident

  1. Daniel Polonis
    Daniel Polonis February 26, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    BAT given?

    Reply
  2. Suzi Griffith
    Suzi Griffith February 26, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    We need to find a word to replace the word accident.

    Reply
  3. Sharon Taylor
    Sharon Taylor February 26, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    These poles won’t stop jumping out in d rd at all! Stupse….

    Reply
  4. Levi Mayers
    Levi Mayers February 26, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    p-plates chronicles lol lol…on a serious note though glad he is ok

    Reply
  5. Tony Webster February 26, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Amazing how a stupid utility pole, could strike a car. Yes, and exactly dead-centre of the bonnet too! Wonders never cease, but car-sales daily increase.
    Lord….cumfa…

    Reply
  6. Ernesta Catlyn February 26, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Maybe forced to drive on grass – still too many potholes. From top down Barbados full of ‘holes’.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *