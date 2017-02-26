St Philip man injured in accident
A 25-year-old man was injured in an accident along the Vauxhall Road, Christ Church, early this morning.
Police said that around 2:30 a.m. Marques Clarke of Inch Cape Terrace, St Philip, was driving a motor car when he slammed into a utility pole.
Clarke received an abrasion to his forehead and was transported by ambulance to the QEH for medical attention. His condition is listed as stable.
Police are continuing investigations into the accident.
