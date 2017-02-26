Pine residents still waiting on promised title deeds

Barbados Labour Party (BLP) caretaker for St Michael South East, Santia Bradshaw, has accused the Freundel Stuart administration of failing to deliver on promises made to residents during the 2013 general election campaign.

During a walk-through of the community of Golden Rock, Pine, St Michael on Saturday, Bradshaw said residents of the constituency were being treated like second-class citizens.

She pointed to what she described as a failure by the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) to deliver homes to residents, a pile up of garbage and derelict vehicles in the community and overgrown bushes in the area.

“Just before the last election, the current government came to Parliament and passed a legislation which. . .led the electorate to believe that the persons living in the Terrace units will yet again be able to…own their homes, own a piece of the rock,” Bradshaw said.

“None of the people in this area and across the Pinelands housing area, which is the largest housing area in the country, have actually been able to get any of the title deeds that have been promised by this administration.”

Bradshaw, who was accompanied by party leader Mia Mottley and fellow BLP members Kris Humphrey, Jeffery Bostic, John King and Arthur Holder, said there was also a persistent sewage problem in the area.

“You have businesses affected because the sewage is running into the road. The problem is not just on the south coast, the problem is in the inner communities such as the Pinelands community as well, where the wells have not been cleaned on a regular basis,” she said.

“Businesses cannot function in a community where you have a situation where people are driving through, they want to stop for some food, to get something to eat but they are having this awful smell that is meeting them,” Bradshaw added. (KK)