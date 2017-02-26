New telephone numbers

The public is asked to note that new telephone numbers are in use at the Barbados Immigration Department.

The new PBX number is 535-4100. The full list of numbers may be found in the 2016 – 2017 Yellow Pages Directory, as well as on the Department’s website.

Meantime, new telephone numbers are also in place at the Psychiatric Hospital.

The new listing is: PBX – 536-3001; Senior Consultant Psychiatrist – 536-3006; Hospital Director – 536-3004; Assistant Hospital Director – 536-3005; Assessment Unit – 536-3091; Nursing Office – 536-3026 and Outpatients – 536-3048.

The public will also be able to reach the hospital using the old telephone numbers for up to 30 days from the date of activation of the new system, in order to facilitate a smooth transition.