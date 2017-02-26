Fogging schedule February 27 to March 2

The Ministry of Health’s Vector Control Unit continues its fogging exercise around the island this week aimed at reducing the Aedes aegypti mosquito population.

On Monday, February 27, a team will be in Christ Church fogging Sargeant’s Village, Bartlett Road, Smith Road, Browne’s Road, Vauxhall Tenantry, Vauxhall with Avenues, Primrose Avenue, Orchid Avenue, Warners Terrace, Briar Hall and environs.

St Michael will be targeted on Tuesday, February 28, specifically Stadium Road, Bow Road, Butlers Avenue, Syndicate Road, Ellis Road, Pioneer Road, Civilian Road, Bush Hall Yard Gap, Park Road with Avenues, Savannah Road, Nurse Land, Stuart Land, Bedford Road, Leinster Road, Station Hill and surrounding areas.

The team returns to Christ Church and St. Michael on Wednesday, March 1, to spray Edey Village, St David’s, Cox Road, Bannantyne, Forde’s Road, Clapham, Clapham Heights, Clapham Park, Wildey, Clapham Ridge and neighbouring districts.

On Thursday, March 2, areas in St James to be fogged are Sion Hill with Avenues, Sion Hill Tenantry, Westmoreland, Rock Dundo with Avenues, Bakers Development and environs.

The exercise will be carried out from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. daily. Householders are reminded to open their doors and windows to allow the spray to enter.