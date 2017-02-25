St Michael man remanded on firearms charges
Nineteen-year-old St Michael resident, Tristan Kemar Scott, was today remanded to prison after appearing in court on firearms and ammunition charges.
Police say Scott, of Military Road, Bush Hall, St Michael, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of six rounds of ammunition on February 23, after they discovered the items during a search of his residence.
Scott appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant at the District A Magistrate court this morning, and was remanded to HMP Dodds. He is due to reappear in court on March 24.
Wow!, this a old piece. Jail him, hope there’s no bodies on it. Smh
19 years old and need a gun for what ?. Now he is sitting in DODDS while his buddies out in the streets having fun. The ten foot tall man he taught he was is now down to a couple of inches.
I do believe that half of DODDS should be renovated into a BAKERY so that these type of fellers will learn a trade. Make them work while eating out the TAX PAYER.