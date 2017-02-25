St Michael man remanded on firearms charges

Nineteen-year-old St Michael resident, Tristan Kemar Scott, was today remanded to prison after appearing in court on firearms and ammunition charges.

Police say Scott, of Military Road, Bush Hall, St Michael, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of six rounds of ammunition on February 23, after they discovered the items during a search of his residence.

Scott appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant at the District A Magistrate court this morning, and was remanded to HMP Dodds. He is due to reappear in court on March 24.