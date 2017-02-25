Shame on Dem, cries former DLP rep

A former Democratic Labour Party (DLP) political candidate is crying shame over Government’s sacking yesterday of Central Bank Governor Dr DeLisle Worrell.

Nigel Harper, who went up against former Prime Minister Owen Arthur in St Peter and lost in the May 21,2003 general elections, said he was simply “distressed” by the move.

Harper, who is now in his 70s, took to Facebook this morning to signal his disgust over the firing, while accusing his own political party of engaging in “reckless”and “autocratic” behaviour.

“I never thought that at my age I would have to return to the fray to defend whatever integrity remains in Barbados. I am distressed that the Governor [a worker] was removed in such an autocratic manner,” said Harper, who is also a former president of the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW).

With general elections only 12 months away, he further accused the ruling DLP of “panicking”, whilst boldly assuring the former Governor that “if there is one BARBADIAN who is with you, IT IS I!”

The DLP stalwart also took a nasty swipe at Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler, who was responsible for triggering Worrell’s departure, warning him that he may never get the opportunity become Prime Minister of Barbados.

Harper’s public outburst came less than 24 hours after 72-year-old Worrell – whose second five-year contract as Governor was due to expire in another two years – was formally dismissed on Friday.

The move came at the height of a bitter public fallout with the ruling DLP over Worrell’s insistence that Government needed to immediately stop the printing of money and to embark on further spending cuts to both stabilize the Barbados currency and the economy in general.

At the same time, Worrell’s own generous spending at the Bank was called into question, as well as his management style and overall administration of the affairs at the island’s monetary authority.

This led to a demand by Sinckler, who was under pressure from the Central Bank’s Board of Governors, for Worrell to either step down or be fired by February 13.

However, it was only after the Court of Appeal on Thursday dismissed a second legal challenge brought by the Governor that Sinckler was able to proceed with his firing, prompting Harper’s outrage.

Saying he knew what it was like to be fired, the retired public administrator, who was once sacked by the Tom Adams Government, also accused the former Arthur-led Barbados Labour Party administration of shaming former Governor Winston Cox, who was dismissed back in 1999 after serving just two years in the post.

Following is the full post made by the former DLP representative and ex-NUPW boss:

“I never thought that at my age I would have to return to the fray to defend whatever integrity remains in Barbados.

I am distressed that the Governor (a worker) was removed in such an autocratic manner. We shamed DeLisle and sometime ago we shamed [former Central Bank Governor] Winston Cox, not only in Barbados and the Caribbean, but throughout the world.

Both parties [with a common “p”] have complained about the performance of public officers whilst in office. They have moved Permanent Secretaries around, but not one has ever been removed for dereliction of duty?

So why remove the Governor for using a big stick? He did it his way. As it appears he earned the renewal of his contract for doing his job under great difficulty, and his solution was to ostracize his adversaries. Why extend his contract?

Did his subordinates ‘bad talk’ him with Chris and for whatever other reasons he seized the opportunity to relieve him of the position.

Now I know what I am talking about. The Minister who axed me for commenting on the 11+ never became P.M. or G.G. Sinckler will hardly get the opportunity to be a Donald, because he and his colleagues are panicking with a year to go and they are already showing how reckless they can become.

If my life continues on this plane. I shall add to this in one of the books I am writing.

In the meantime, I wish to conclude by assuring DeLisle that if there is one BARBADIAN who is with you, IT IS I! ”

