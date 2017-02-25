Man fined, two granted bail on drug charges

Three men, including an uncle and a nephew, appeared before Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch today to face drug charges.

They are: Zarico Rashaun Weekes, 19 and Steven Alan Weekes, 40, both of #58 Maxwell Plains, Christ Church; and Anthony Anderson Goddard, 53, of Harry Smith Road, Well House, St Philip.

All three men pleaded guilty to charges of possession, possession with intent to supply and having a trafficable quantity of cannabis on February 24.

According to police prosecutor Azel Skeete, police executed a search warrant at the Weekes’ residence earlier today. Two transparent glass jars containing a vegetable substance suspected to be cannabis were found at the top of a cupboard in the teenager’s bedroom. He admitted to police that the illegal substance, which weighed 50 grammes, was his.

“I usually smoke, Sir,” he told the chief magistrate today.

However, when Birch pointed out to him that such a quantity could make “100 spliffs”, Weekes conceded that he also sold the illegal drug.

His uncle, in whose bedroom 18.5 grammes of cannabis was found in a plastic bottle, also admitted to the magistrate that he smoked the substance.

Pre-sentencing reports were ordered into the lives of the relatives, who were each granted $1,000 bail with separate sureties.

They will return to court on April 21 for sentencing.

Meantime, police also executed a search warrant at Goddard’s home and discovered 145.6 grammes of cannabis.

The drugs were found in two locations – some in the refrigerator, where Goddard told police he “put them for a man”; and the rest in the backyard, which he said he was planning to smoke.

Goddard, whose last conviction was recorded in April 2006, told the magistrate today: “I was behaving and minding my animals. . . . The fellas were selling. . . . I just take a little chance, Sir, but I know I was wrong.”

The magistrate ordered Goddard to pay a $1,500 fine in three months or spend six months in prison on the possession charge. He was convicted, reprimanded and discharged on the supply charge and reprimanded and discharged for trafficking.

“You had a clean record, you messed it up. So, in exchange, I want 20 clean years,” Chief Magistrate Birch told the man, who responded: “I don’t know how long I will live but I will try.”