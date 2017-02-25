Derbyshire withdraw interest in Samuels

Derbyshire say they are no longer interested in signing West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels, after making initial contact with the player.

Samuels has played 71 Tests and 238 limited-overs internationals and was recently cleared to bowl after serving a 12-month ban for an illegal action.

But Derbyshire have confirmed “in view of recent events” their pursuit of the 36-year-old has ended.

Samuels has scored 3917 runs and taken 41 wickets in Test cricket.

“We remain committed to exploring all options to strengthen the side ahead of the 2017 season,” said a Derbyshire statement.

Source: BBC