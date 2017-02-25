Cuffy admits to damaging tyre

An apparent feud between two postmen at the Worthing Post Office landed one of them before the law court today.

Tyrone Carlton Cuffy, 41, of Lower Burney, St Michael was charged with damaging a tyre belonging to Dave Maughn on February 9. He admitted to the offence.

Prosecutor Sergeant Janice Ifill told the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court that the postmen had a “hostile relationship” and on the mentioned date, Maughn parked his motorcycle in the post office garage and left it unattended. On his return hours later, he discovered that the tyre had been punctured. He reported the matter to the postmistress in charge and the police was also notified.

Investigations were launched and video surveillance showed that Cuffy took a knife from his pocket, walked over to the bike and committed the act.

Cuffy, who is known to the courts, admitted to the offence when he was taken into custody.

“I would like to apologize to the court. The action that was taken on Mr Maughn was out of sheer frustration,” he said. “The officers at the office are all frustrated.”

He claimed that due to the Public Sector Reform Act, “we got an individual . . . [who was] promoted a little way ahead of he time, so he got a little arrogance to he and everybody frustrated with him, but we got to tolerate him”.

Cuffy said he was the only Rasta in the office and a very outspoken one.

“He claims that we are juniors, that we are boys to him; that he senior and he create history. So he does boast about it and do these arrogant things and then hold the office at ransom,” he sought to explain. “It just get overbearing”.

After hearing his explanation, Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant ordered the postman to compensate his colleague for the damage to the tyre in the sum of $74 as well as $150 in costs to the court.

The magistrate gave Cuffy two weeks to pay the money, telling him that if he failed to do so he would spend a month in jail. However, Cuffy paid the money forthwith.