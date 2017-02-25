Camouflage pants costs man $150

A 41-year-old man must pay the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court $150 in two weeks if he wants to maintain a clean criminal record.

When Emerson Delbert Victor of Jordan’s Land, Workmans, St George went before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant this week, he admitted to wearing camouflage clothing, in contravention of the law.

According to prosecutor Sergeant Janice Ifill, lawmen were on patrol along Swan Street, The City when they observed Victor wearing pants made out of the material used for the military.

He was approached by police and spoken to. However, he behaved in an aggressive manner and refused to give his name to police and was subsequently taken into custody.

Victor told the magistrate: “I was not aware it was disruptive material. When the officers explained to me, I became aware. It was not my intention to be disrespectful.”

He was then ordered to pay the money and told if he fails to pay up, he will spend two weeks in jail.