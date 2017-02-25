African awareness alive at Maria Holder

The adorable three and four-year-olds at Maria Holder Nursery School took the spotlight yesterday as they celebrated African Awareness Day.

Before beaming parents and guardians, as well as the proud teachers of the school whose hard word showed in their performances, the children thrilled the packed school hall with their songs and dance.

After an initial welcome by principal Shelley Boyce, emcee Mario Vanterpoole and effervescent teacher Gem Bonnett took the children through a medley of songs and recitations that reinforced the benefits of self-awareness and self-love.

Noted dance instructor and cultural practitioner Tyrone Trotman also led the little ones in a chanting and dance session, all the while moving to the rhythmic beat of his drums.

A highlight of the occasion was a piece of verse delivered by Gale Carter entitled The Black Poem that examined questions of ethnicity and origins in a simple and easily understandable manner for those gathered. Carter’s energy on stage was infectious.

Bonnett also gave a slide presentation on aspects of the African continent as they related to its people, geography, culture and social infrastructure. This was very well received.

The children also got the opportunity to parade in their colourful African-styled prints. There was also an assortment of African-themed artifacts and children’s artwork on display.