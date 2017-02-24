Two new tourism appointments announced

The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) has hired Aprille Thomas in a newly created post of corporate communications and public relations specialist.

Thomas holds a bachelor’s degree in Media, Journalism and Digital Arts, with a minor in Marketing and a Master’s degree in Communications, Media and Advertising.

“I am excited to be able to support the BTMI’s efforts of managing and reinforcing the Barbados brand. . . . My emphasis will be on ensuring that we manage the narrative of Barbados in a way that satisfies the appetites of visitors and stakeholders alike,” she said.

Meantime, Debbie Moe, former Marketing Manager at Unicomer Barbados Ltd, has joined BTMI Europe as a senior business development officer.

Moe, who also previously worked with Accra Beach Hotel & Spa, holds a Master’s degree in Management. She wants “to assist BTMI Europe in exploiting the destination’s opportunities for growth and to help to continue to develop Barbados’ brand visibility and visitor loyalty”.