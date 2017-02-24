New acting Governor announced
Deputy Governor Cleviston Haynes has been appointed acting Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados, following today’s firing of Dr DeLisle Worrell.
During a specially convened meeting today, held in accordance with the by-laws of the Central Bank, the Board of Governors also agreed to the appointment of Financial Controller Michael Carrington as acting Deputy Governor.
Both appointments have been approved by the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Chris Sinckler with immediate effect.
In a statement issued via the Barbados Government Information Service this afternoon, the Ministry said Worrell – who has recently been at odds with Sinckler over economic strategy at the height of concerns about the island’s monetary stability – had been relieved of his duties “consequent upon the determination of his instrument of appointment by Minister”.
The bitter dispute between Sinckler and Worrell has resulted in the Minister’s demand that the 72-year-old Governor, who has been in office for close to eight years, either resigns or be fired. However, Worrell decided to go the route of court action, but was only able to hold off his scheduled February 13 dismissal by just over a week. Yesterday, the Court of Appeal dismissed the Governor’s case, clearing the way for today’s developments.
