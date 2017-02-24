Gold medal for Barbados medical tourism

The Barbados Fertility Centre (BFC) has again been awarded the highest achievement for worldwide patient safety standards from Joint Commission International (JCI).

BFC was awarded its fourth Gold Seal of approval for their excellent care, from the US health facility accreditation programme that sets stringent health care standards across the world. The BFC’s accreditation spans from 2007 to 2020.

The BFC said the development is excellent news for the island, as the centre continues to maintain its position as the leading medical tourism facility for Barbados and the Caribbean.

The JCI gold seal assures patients that they will receive world-class patient care.

The BFC is the only JCI-accredited clinic across the entire Caribbean.

The centre says its team works tirelessly every day to continue to maintain and achieve these high standards for patients.

“We believe our high clinical and laboratory standards and our commitment to JCI accreditation contributes to our high success rates – of which we are very proud,” said medical director at the BFC Dr Juliet Skinner.

The accreditation also coincides with the BFC marking its 15th anniversary this year, with thousands of babies from treatment at the centre being born to couples from Hong Kong to Australia to the United Kingdom, United States, Canada and across the Caribbean.

Success rates continue to excel above other international clinics.

“We encourage anyone who has been struggling to conceive to please call us as our success is proven and we can help you have the family you desire,” Dr Skinner added.