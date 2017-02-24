Former insurance regulator joins Massy United

One month after he officially resigned from the helm of this country’s regulatory authority, former Chief Exective Officer of the Financial Services Commission (FSC) Randy Graham has joined Massy United Insurance.

In a statement today the local insurance provider announced that Graham had assumed the position of CEO from Howard Hall, who continues on as chairman of the Financial Services Line of Business (LOB) for the Trinidad-based Massy Group.

Graham, who resigned from the FSC effective January 1, 2017, also said he was “thrilled” to have the opportunity to lead one of the Caribbean’s premier insurance providers, adding that “Massy United Insurance remains more committed than ever to providing customers with the security and assurance they deserve.”

Graham, who had been previously credited by FSC Chairman Sir Frank Alleyne with moving “expeditiously to create an organizational structure in FSC that has its foundation in excellent corporate governance and succession planning at all levels”, served for two years at the helm of the regulatory body after joining the FSC in 2012 as director of insurance and pensions.

“Randy is no stranger to the insurance industry and his expertise there and in the finance sector will only help further the progress of Massy United Insurance. I enthusiastically welcome Randy, who is ready and well-equipped to assume the reins of Massy United Insurance,” said Hall in welcoming him to the Massy group, which he said was focused on maintaining its position as an industry leader with changes in the financial sector occurring at a rapid pace.

The Financial Services (LOB) comprises of Massy United Insurance, Massy Finance GFC, Massy Remittance Services and Massy’s credit card businesses in Trinidad and Barbados.