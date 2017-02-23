Thief outsmarted

. . . ENDS UP WITHOUT BICYCLE HE STOLE, OR HIS FREEDOM

A convicted thief became a victim of another after the bicycle he stole was stolen from him.

Richard McNeil Cheltenham, who has no fixed place of abode, confessed before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant Wednesday that he stole Trevor Clarke’s $999 bicycle sometime between February 17 and 18.

The 50-year-old man also admitted to robbing Shernelle Walcott of $50 in cash on February 4.

Clarke reportedly parked his bicycle in Heroes Square, The City around 3:50 p.m., and left it there. However, when he returned 10 minutes later, his property was nowhere to be found and he reported the matter to police. A probe was launched and police, acting on information, took Cheltenham into custody and he admitted to the offence.

However, when interviewed, Cheltenham told police he had fallen asleep and when he awoke, “the bicycle was gone”.

It was never recovered by lawmen.

“I tried to secure the bicycle on my person,” Cheltenham told the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court. “I took it in a guy’s place and drop sleep hoping that the bicycle will still be there, but when I arise it was gone. I have no idea who had taken it.”

With respect to the robbery, the court heard that the complainant was in the Greenfield area looking for her boyfriend when she was approached by a man who asked for money, which she refused.

Walcott then left the area and headed to Roebuck Street and on to Spry Street. She was about 50 metres from the alley when she felt someone grab her around the waist from behind and lift her off the ground.

Walcott struggled with the culprit, shouting for them to release her as she was carried towards the alley. She was eventually dropped and her assailant snatched her bag, popping the strap in the process, and removed the money from the bag. However, Walcott fought back, recovering her bag as the man ran off towards the park located near the Central Bank. Walcott then realized that her assailant was the same man who had approached her in Greenfield.

Cheltenham was taken into custody on February 21 on another matter police were investigating.

He was questioned about Walcott’s robbery and he admitted that he snatched her bag, but said he gave it back to her and did not take the $50.

Walcott later pointed out Cheltenham in an identification parade.

“Right now, my mind not really focused on going to prison. I would like some leniency,” Cheltenham told Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant Wednesday, when asked whether he had anything to say.

But the magistrate sentenced him to 12 months in prison at HMP Dodds for robbing Walcott and eight months for the bicycle theft.

The sentences will run concurrently.