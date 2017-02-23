Teen on bond after burglary

An 18-year-old who was on remand at HMP Dodds for the past two weeks awaiting sentencing, was finally given his freedom by a Bridgetown magistrate Wednesday.

However, if Joreon Revaldo Cumberbatch, of Yearwood Road, Black Rock, St Michael, wants to avoid going back to the St Philip based penitentiary, he will have to abide with conditions imposed by Magistrate Douglas Frederick.

Earlier this month, Cumberbatch pleaded guilty to entering the home of Sylvia Pitt as a trespasser and stealing a car stereo worth $700, five bottles of wine worth $125 and two bottles of vodka worth $270.

Pitt had secured her house before leaving home on the morning of January 19, 2017. However, when she returned later in the evening, she realized that there were two small holes in the window of the laundry room. During a search of her home she discovered that the items were missing.

When the teenager made his second appearance before Magistrate Frederick Wednesday, he was placed on bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for a year.

Failure to adhere to the sentence will see him paying a forthwith fine of $1,500 or, alternatively, spending six months in jail.