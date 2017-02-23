Queen Shaunice rules Holetown

Shaunice Griffith is the new Miss Holetown Queen of the Festival.

At 17, Griffith was the youngest of the six contestants who participated in this year’s pageant which came off last Sunday night at the Frederick Smith Secondary School.

Griffith, who emerged as the clear crowd favourite, dominated during the near five hour-long show, putting herself ahead of the field to take the crown in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Sponsored by Golden Anchorage, she took top marks in the categories of Best Personal Style, Miss Punctuality and People’s Choice.

Tinesha Drayton, who was 1st runner-up and took the award for Best Talent, provided the only real challenge for Griffith. In her talent piece, Drayton sang an acapella version of the Chrystal Cummins-Beckles written piece Speak Out.

The song encourages people to break the silence to put an end to child abuse.

Consistency in all categories is key to placing in a pageant. Though not winning any of the prizes on the night, Kamaria Abbot demonstrated her worth during the prejudging phase and gave a good account of herself on Sunday night to finish in third spot.

Leann Skeete won in the categories of Best Swimwear and Best Evening Wear. The awards for Most Improved and Miss Congeniality went to Kaitlian Marshall while Alicia Lloyd won Best Project.

The show however was riddled with technical difficulties, which proved quite irritating to some members of the audience and often times distracted from the contestants who were on stage. However those delegates did not let that stop them as they continued their talents and question and answer pieces like nothing had gone wrong.

Bajan Vibes spoke to organizer Vanita Ward and she said she has accepted the criticism of those who were not satisfied with the talent displayed by the contestants.

She said that they would have done a number of talent reviews but the responsibility was on the contestants to perform.

She said “the pageant wished to focus on the journey from slavery to independence, which was captured in the theme From the Olive Blossom to the Pride of Barbados and she incorporated the former queens who made up the entertainment performed all Barbadian pieces”.

Ward is however happy with the production and is looking a forward to the next staging to be even bigger and better.