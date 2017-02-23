No address, no bail for Franklyn

A 29-year-old assault accused was remanded to prison after he could not present someone to the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court who could verify where he would stay while out on bail.

Antonio Ricardo Franklyn, who was listed on the police charge sheet as having no fixed place of abode, is accused of unlawfully assaulting Andrea Edey on February 19.

He denied the charge when he appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant earlier this week.

With no objections to bail from police prosecutor Sergeant Janice Ifill, Franklyn was offered bail in the sum of $7,000.

The magistrate accepted the surety who was presented to the court. However, that person left without signing the necessary papers as the court sought to verify Franklyn’s address.

As part of the bail conditions, he was warned to stay away from Edey and not to venture on her premises. Franklyn informed that court that he would comply with the order and stay with a relative.

That family member had to attend the day’s sitting to confirm that Franklyn would be staying at the address he had given to the court, but the relative was a no-show.

“Ma’am, there is nothing you can do for me?” Franklyn asked, to which the magistrate replied: “No.”

“Nobody has a house phone, Ma’am, so even if I go up the road it will be a problem of me contacting them, Ma’am. You understand?” he pleaded.

But at the end of the day’s sitting, Cuffy-Sargeant remanded Franklyn into custody until March 20.