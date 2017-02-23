Mazda boost
The opening of a new state-of-the-art dedicated Mazda showroom by automotive dealer McEnearney Quality Inc., at its Wildey, St Michael complex, is being touted as a positive for the country’s economy.
Wednesday, Japanese Ambassador to Barbados Teruhiko Shinada officially opened the facility, which coincided with a three-day Mazda regional conference being held in Barbados.
Shinada told guests Mazda remained one of the top brands of Japanese made vehicles and he was satisfied the brand was well received in Barbados and the region.
He is expecting the new Mazda showroom will augur well for the brand here.
“I believe that this conference, as well as today’s opening, not only are big business chances for Mazda Barbados but they are symbolic events showing Barbados as one of the very important business partners in this region. Finally, I would like to express my sincere hope for further successful business of Mazda Barbados,” said Shinada.
The opening of the showroom also coincided with the launch of the new Mazda CX5 and CX3 models that were just added to the range here.
Hideto Asada, director and divisional manager of automotive department #2 of Mazda, congratulated the company on the move, saying it showed their dedication to the Mazda brand.
“This is their commitment to this country, the business and to Mazda . . . we have a very good collaboration and relationship,” he said, adding that Mazda has experienced increased sales in Barbados and the region over the years.
Hmmm….most car-dealers showrooms, and customs-bonded storage areas, by the witness of mine eyes, seem to be full to over-flowing with new vehicles.
I wonder why? Most likely coincidence….or a coincidence of circumstance? Look to the heavens, for the stars may hold the answer. Yes, a shooting star is indeed a thing of beauty…shooting across the shy in a blaze of glory…as it travels on its trajectory…downwards. You can get a clear, un-obstructed view of this spectacle, if you observe it all from a high place…like the roof-top of the Central Bank building.
Excellent! This will set the other car dealers ablaze with improvements where they showcase their new vehicles. Question is Will they improve their service. I have had horrible experiences there. What about parts and availability and prices? Business goes where it is invited and stays where it is well treated. That is the mainstay of all businesses. Paint that and put it up on your wall.