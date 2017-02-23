Mazda boost

The opening of a new state-of-the-art dedicated Mazda showroom by automotive dealer McEnearney Quality Inc., at its Wildey, St Michael complex, is being touted as a positive for the country’s economy.

Wednesday, Japanese Ambassador to Barbados Teruhiko Shinada officially opened the facility, which coincided with a three-day Mazda regional conference being held in Barbados.

Shinada told guests Mazda remained one of the top brands of Japanese made vehicles and he was satisfied the brand was well received in Barbados and the region.

He is expecting the new Mazda showroom will augur well for the brand here.

“I believe that this conference, as well as today’s opening, not only are big business chances for Mazda Barbados but they are symbolic events showing Barbados as one of the very important business partners in this region. Finally, I would like to express my sincere hope for further successful business of Mazda Barbados,” said Shinada.

The opening of the showroom also coincided with the launch of the new Mazda CX5 and CX3 models that were just added to the range here.

Hideto Asada, director and divisional manager of automotive department #2 of Mazda, congratulated the company on the move, saying it showed their dedication to the Mazda brand.

“This is their commitment to this country, the business and to Mazda . . . we have a very good collaboration and relationship,” he said, adding that Mazda has experienced increased sales in Barbados and the region over the years.