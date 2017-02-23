Estwick should join forces with BLP – Belle

Enough long talk!

Political scientist Dr George Belle Wednesday called on outspoken Government Minister Dr David Estwick to back up his words with action, while suggesting that Estwick could be the proverbial straw that eventually breaks

the back of the Freundel Stuart administration.

“It has fallen on him to take action beyond words,” Belle said.

Just Tuesday Estwick admitted to Barbados TODAY that he was not at all happy with the direction in which the economy was headed, while describing the Government’s economic programme as a failure.

It was the Minister of Agriculture, Food, Fisheries and Water Resource Management’s way of letting everyone know: “I had told them so”, after he had warned his governmental colleagues on numerous occasions that the Central Bank’s printing of money to support Government’s current expenditure, posed a real risk to its declining reserves.

Estwick has also been peddling the idea of an alternative economic strategy, even though his staunchest critics within the administration say his proposal for Government to borrow US$5 billion, which is the equivalent to the total size of the Barbados economy, is totally ludicrous and therefore would not be pursued by anyone with a modicum of common sense.

However, in the wake of the recent bitter public fallout between Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler and Governor of the Central Bank Dr DeLisle Worrell over economic and administrative strategy, Belle said Estwick’s comments were “further confirmation that not only outside the Government, but inside the Government there is a recognition of economic failure”, even though the veteran political scientist was anxious to see Estwick do a lot more than just complain.

“Dr Estwick has to go beyond saying that he told them so, he needs to bring the Government down by resigning. He has to resign from the Cabinet and vote against the Government in a no confidence [motion] against the Government,” he told Barbados TODAY, while suggesting that Estwick was key to any immediate effort to get rid of the Freundel Stuart Government.

Belle further suggested that with the Stuart administration currently commanding 16 seats in the Lower House, all that was needed was for Estwick to convince one of his colleagues to join him in quitting the Government.

“The people who are holding up this now would be [the independent members of parliament] Mr [Owen] Arthur, Dr [Maria] Agard and Dr Estwick and one more,” Belle said.

However, apart from Estwick he was not prepared to hazard a guess as to who on the Government side would be willing to leave at this stage in the national interest, given what he called the Government’s abysmal economic record of failure.