Case dismissed
The way is now clear for Central Bank Governor Dr DeLisle Worrell to make his exit from the Tom Adams Financial Complex.
A short while ago, the Court of Appeal dismissed the case brought by Worrell challenging the right of Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler to force him out of office.
The decision was handed down by acting Chief Justice Sandra Mason, who along with Justices Andrew Burgess and Kaye Greenidge presided over today’s four-hour long hearing.
Immediately after the ruling was made, Worrell’s attorney, Gregory Nicholls, made a fresh appeal for an extension — this time to allow him to take the matter before the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice, but this was also denied by the court, which is to give reasons for its decision next Friday.
Under the current labor laws any other outcome was impossible as courts have unwittenly decided that anyone can be fired by their employer and any time for any reason good or bad and the only “just” compensation the injured person can have is money. And in this case it did not matter if the damages awarded were billions because the Minister don’t have to pay a cent from his salary.
As is the employer’s right. As long as the employee is correctly compensated the employer can dismiss.
i taught he could not be fired/removed from office????
No surprises here given our current labor laws. The threshold of basically monetary compensation even for wrongful dismissal is set way too low and so employers know it can be exploited without any real worry.
Will my PrimeMinister speak now?….
Kim Gaskin, if he does it might prove interesting, very interesting.
This could be fun!
@David H – True! so who is to blame????
You guys don’t listen to fools like us just follow. my summary this morning can be fired at will !
I missing something how did wrongfull dismissal come into the equation when as far as I can remember the governor was given a choice resign or be fired …..he went straight to court before doing either
If it was said that the could not be “fired or removed” by Chris, then for sure a LAWSUIT coming……. More drama.
I hope the PM step forward and fire Chris, maybe then he might add some votes come elections.