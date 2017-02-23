Case dismissed

Added by Fernella Wedderburn on February 23, 2017.
Saved under Local News
Pin It

The way is now clear for Central Bank Governor Dr DeLisle Worrell to make his exit from the Tom Adams Financial Complex.

A short while ago, the Court of Appeal dismissed the case brought by Worrell challenging the right of Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler to force him out of office.

The decision was handed down  by acting Chief Justice Sandra Mason, who along with Justices Andrew Burgess and Kaye Greenidge presided over today’s four-hour long hearing.

Immediately after the ruling was made, Worrell’s attorney, Gregory Nicholls, made a fresh appeal for an extension — this time to allow him to take the matter before the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of  Justice, but this was also denied by the court, which is to give reasons for its decision next Friday.

 

 

11 Responses to Case dismissed

  1. David E Hall
    David E Hall February 23, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Under the current labor laws any other outcome was impossible as courts have unwittenly decided that anyone can be fired by their employer and any time for any reason good or bad and the only “just” compensation the injured person can have is money. And in this case it did not matter if the damages awarded were billions because the Minister don’t have to pay a cent from his salary.

    Reply
  2. Joseph Harding February 23, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    As is the employer’s right. As long as the employee is correctly compensated the employer can dismiss.

    Reply
  3. Hewers of wood February 23, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    i taught he could not be fired/removed from office????

    Reply
  4. David Hall February 23, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    No surprises here given our current labor laws. The threshold of basically monetary compensation even for wrongful dismissal is set way too low and so employers know it can be exploited without any real worry.

    Reply
  5. Kim Gaskin
    Kim Gaskin February 23, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Will my PrimeMinister speak now?….

    Reply
    • Gavin Dawson
      Gavin Dawson February 23, 2017 at 5:28 pm

      Kim Gaskin, if he does it might prove interesting, very interesting.

      Reply
  6. Gavin Dawson
    Gavin Dawson February 23, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    This could be fun!

    Reply
  7. Hewers of wood February 23, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    @David H – True! so who is to blame????

    Reply
  8. Rawle Maycock
    Rawle Maycock February 23, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    You guys don’t listen to fools like us just follow. my summary this morning can be fired at will !

    Reply
  9. Zeus February 23, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    I missing something how did wrongfull dismissal come into the equation when as far as I can remember the governor was given a choice resign or be fired …..he went straight to court before doing either

    Reply
  10. Alex Alleyne February 23, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    If it was said that the could not be “fired or removed” by Chris, then for sure a LAWSUIT coming……. More drama.
    I hope the PM step forward and fire Chris, maybe then he might add some votes come elections.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *