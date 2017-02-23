Case dismissed

The way is now clear for Central Bank Governor Dr DeLisle Worrell to make his exit from the Tom Adams Financial Complex.

A short while ago, the Court of Appeal dismissed the case brought by Worrell challenging the right of Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler to force him out of office.

The decision was handed down by acting Chief Justice Sandra Mason, who along with Justices Andrew Burgess and Kaye Greenidge presided over today’s four-hour long hearing.

Immediately after the ruling was made, Worrell’s attorney, Gregory Nicholls, made a fresh appeal for an extension — this time to allow him to take the matter before the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice, but this was also denied by the court, which is to give reasons for its decision next Friday.