Another road death

Added by Barbados Today on February 23, 2017.
Barbados has recorded another road fatality – its 11th for the year – surpassing last year’s total of ten road deaths.

A 49-year-old man lost his life along Culloden Road, St Michael just after 8 p.m. tonight when the bicycle he was riding collided with a motorcar driven by a 39-year-old woman. 

Up to newstime police had not released their names. They however appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the accident to call the Hastings Police Station at 439 7608 or 439 7611.

2 Responses to Another road death

  1. Stress Babi
    Stress Babi February 24, 2017 at 12:57 am

    Chaaa I Now Pass There And Hoped It Was Nothing So Chaaa

    Reply
  2. Kathy Griffith
    Kathy Griffith February 24, 2017 at 1:24 am

    Lord they give the women props last yr and now look like it gone to their heads.

    Reply

