Another road death

Barbados has recorded another road fatality – its 11th for the year – surpassing last year’s total of ten road deaths.

A 49-year-old man lost his life along Culloden Road, St Michael just after 8 p.m. tonight when the bicycle he was riding collided with a motorcar driven by a 39-year-old woman.

Up to newstime police had not released their names. They however appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the accident to call the Hastings Police Station at 439 7608 or 439 7611.