Virgin launches Heathrow service to Barbados

Commencing Winter 2017, travellers will be able to fly directly between London Heathrow Airport and Grantley Adams International Airport, via Virgin Atlantic.

The new, twice weekly service will be officially launched on December 12, 2017, with flights scheduled to go on sale from Saturday, February 25.

Currently, flights between Barbados and London are only available via Gatwick Airport.

Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) William Billy Griffith has therefore welcomed the new service, saying, “London Heathrow is the largest airport in the U.K., handling over 70 million passengers annually.

“These new flights will make Barbados more accessible to passengers travelling on many major airlines that only fly into London Heathrow. We expect that this new route will make Barbados a more competitive and attractive destination to visitors choosing holidays,” he added.

The flights will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays as part of the Winter 2017 schedule using an Airbus A330. It will bring to 11, the number of Virgin flights per week to Barbados from three U.K. airports – Gatwick, Manchester and Heathrow.

Shai Weiss, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, said: “The Caribbean has always been a core market for Virgin Atlantic and so we’re excited to announce we’re offering more choice to our customers with the option of flying from Heathrow, Gatwick or Manchester direct to Barbados.”

The news comes on the heels of an announcement by Minister of Tourism and International Transport Richard Sealy that Barbados recorded 6.7 per cent growth in air arrivals last year. During 2016, the UK remained the island’s primary source market, contributing 35 per cent of stay-over arrivals.