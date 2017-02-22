UWI student stabbed on campus
A student of the Cave Hill campus of the University of the West Indies was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another student Tuesday evening.
Police say 21-year-old Akindele Licorish of Free Hill, Black Rock, St Michael, was stabbed about the body during the incident which occurred sometime around 6:45 p.m.
Licorish was stabbed on his hands and his right side. He was taken to the Sandy Crest Medical Centre where he was treated and discharged.
