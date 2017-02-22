Two go free in separate cases

A St Michael man has been freed of two serious charges stemming from a shooting incident five years ago.

Nico Akeem Rayside of Hinds Gap, Halls Road, St Michael was accused of wounding Jabarri Jackson with intent to maim, disfigure or disable him, or do him some serious bodily harm, on January 1, 2012. The then 19-year-old was also charged with discharging a firearm recklessly or without lawful excuse in Gully Hill, a public place, in a manner that placed Jackson in danger of death or serious bodily harm.

However, when Jackson appeared in court Tuesday morning, he told the No. 2 District ‘A’ Court that he was no longer interested in pursuing the matter.

After he assured the court that he was not forced to make the decision and had made it of his own free will, presiding Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant dismissed the case.

However, Rayside had to pay the court $300 in costs before he could leave.

Meantime, an assault case against a teacher from St Joseph was also dismissed.

Angela Andreretta Hamilton of Block 1C, Lammings Housing Area was accused of assaulting Samantha Greaves, occasioning her actual bodily harm, on October 1, 2012.

After the prosecutor informed the magistrate of the latest on the case, the matter was dropped “for want of prosecution”.