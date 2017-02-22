Review that tourism dependency

I read with a chuckle the comments made by Mr Richard Sealy that inferred the development of an exclusive country club was the type of thing that contributed to the one to two per cent growth in tourism over the past couple of years.

It got me thinking. How many folks who come for one to four weeks, or us longer term visitors and those arriving by cruise ship, will be buying a $1.3-$6.5 million home that will be opened to more tourists going forward. I say not too many, but then my sense of logic must be warped!

A neighbour who plays at Apes Hill regularly and who can afford it has cut his golf back to once per week, and Royal Westmoreland is out of the picture.

There is not enough employment in more of the Apes Hills for the Barbadian economy to be sustainable. If this is Mr Sealy’s vision of what will increase focus on tourism and indeed grow it, then the metrics upon which he makes such a judgment are much different from mine.

The dependency on tourism in Barbados has recently been shown to be a model that cannot suffer economic downturns, because elective spending in tough times is the first to go. Staycations or no vacations will inevitably occur.

Barbados needs to find a more sustainable model of mixed economic activity and definitely not one that returns to the old elitist concept of Barbados as a destination.

–– Alex Currie, North Saanich, British Columbia, Canada