Lodge wants partnership with Japanese schools

The Lodge School in St John is keen to be part of any exchange programmes between Barbadian and Japanese schools.

While no such programmes have been announced, Principal Winston Dowrich said he envisaged a mutually beneficial relationship with a similar secondary school in Japan that would lead to an exchange of students and teachers.

In welcoming Japan’s Ambassador to Barbados Teruhiko Shinada who visited the Lodge School on Monday, Dowrich said Barbadian schools could learn a thing or two about the use of technology in schools from their Japanese counterparts.

He said “an awareness of and an appreciation of other cultures is critical to the success of our students” in an environment in which globalization had made it possible for people to interact or even work together, while living in different parts of the world.

Tokyo offers scholarships to overseas students wishing to study in Japan.

Dowrich said while there was very little interaction between Barbadians and Japanese at present, this could change through cultural exchanges.

In acknowledging the relationship between the Lodge School and Japan, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education Harry Husbands encouraged the students to consider a future where they would live and work in a Japanese city.

“There are tremendous opportunities for you young people to broaden your horizons. Think of your future not only in terms of Barbados, but also in terms of the entire world. This visit will open your minds to all of these possibilities. I am confident that it would lead to great opportunities in the future for students,” Husbands said.