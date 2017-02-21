UPDATE – Boy finds human skull in backyard

An afternoon of fun and games turned into a horrifying experience for a 14-year-old St Michael boy.

While playing at the back of his home in Phillips Road, St Stephens, the teen discovered a human skull in a bushy area.

His mother Donna Husbands, who moved her family to the area in December last year, said it was a frightening experience for the youngster.

“My sons accustomed going on the pasture, so they usually go through the back. My son likes catching fowls so he went through the back and he was there standing up and he recognized something white in the bushes and he came and told me it looked like a human skull. I told him go take another look and see, and I asked him to take a picture of it for me but he couldn’t get a picture because he couldn’t get close enough because it was a little distance from where he was,” Husbands told Barbados TODAY Tuesday afternoon.

Husbands said she asked her three sons and her landlord to accompany her as she took a closer look, which confirmed that what the teenager had found was indeed a human skull.

“It was just a skull. There were no bones or anything . . . It’s a human skull so obviously you have to contact the police,” the 35-year-old mother of four explained.

Police have since released a statement indicating that they had removed the skull from the area and were carrying out investigations into the incident.