Stealing health supplements lands Moore behind bars

A 42-year-old man who had no fixed place of abode will be housed at Her Majesty’s Prisons Dodds for the next 12 months.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant imposed the sentence on Andrew Sylvester Moore Tuesday after he confessed to stealing two jars of tablets worth $39 from Jenn’s Health and Beauty Supply.

The court heard from prosecutor Sergeant Janice Ifill that the unemployed man entered the store located at Lower Broad Street, The City yesterday and was kept under observation by the security guard on duty.

Moore went directly to the shelf on which the items were displayed and was seen putting them in the back pocket of the pants he was wearing.

He was detained and the items recovered. Police were called in and Moore, who is known to the courts, admitted to the offence.