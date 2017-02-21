Hewitt gets nine months for loitering

A 54-year-old man whose criminal enterprise began over a decade ago was today sentenced to nine months behind bars at HMP Dodds after he pleaded guilty to two charges.

Dave Anthony Hewitt, who is recorded as having no fixed place of abode, went before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant where he admitted to loitering on February 19 at Forde’s Road, a public place, and was unable to give police a satisfactory account of himself.

Hewitt also confessed that on the same day, he was in possession of apparatus fit and intended for the misuse of cocaine.

Police were at Forde’s Road, Clapham around 3:45 a.m. when they spotted Hewitt, who was dressed in all black and carrying a bag, hurrying along the road.

He was stopped and asked to give an account for being in the area at that time.

Hewitt told lawmen that he was on his way home. When asked his address, he answered that he lived on Rockley Beach.

It was while police were speaking to him that they recognized he had a bulge protruding from the waist of his pants. The observation was pointed out to him, at which time Hewitt turned and took off at “top speed” in the area of Flagstaff.

While he was being pursued, he pulled an object from his waist and threw it over a guard wall.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Janice Ifill said Hewitt was subsequently apprehended and the object he had disposed of – a cigarette box containing a plastic bottle with a brown residue inside and wire mesh at the top – was retrieved.

“It’s a cocaine pipe,” Hewitt, who is known to the law courts, told police at the time.

Addressing Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant this morning, he pleaded guilty to both charges because he wanted “everything to be over with”.

He said while he did have the drug paraphernalia, he did not agree with the loitering charge.

“I was on my way home. I was now coming from Brittons Hill . . . and I took a short cut,” he said, arguing that if he had stopped in the area then he would have loitered but he was walking at the time.

“I did not stop,” he contended.

“I is 54 years old, Ma’am, and I have been using drugs for more than 34 years. I would like a little help, Ma’am,” Hewitt said as Cuffy-Sargeant examined his conviction card which listed offences dating back to 1992.

Most of those charges and convictions showed that Hewitt had a propensity for loitering and theft.

He was then sentenced and ordered to enroll in the drug rehabilitation programme at the St Philip penal institution.