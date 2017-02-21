Bajan swimmers do well in Antigua

Over the weekend a team from Saltwater Swimmers Barbados participated in the American University of Antigua’s Rorhman 1.5 km Open water swim held at Ffryes Bay, Antigua. The swim is part of a memorial triathlon organised in memory of Jonathan Rohr, a former student of AUA and an accomplished triathlete who played a pivotal role in the development of triathlons in Antigua and Barbuda.

The Saltwater team consisted of 17 swimmers ranging from ages 12 to 48. After the decision at the beginning of the year to take part in the swim, swimmers began training for the 1.5km event, under the watchful eyes of coaches Lisa Richardson and Gillian Bayley-Valdez, swimming up to six afternoons each week.

Swimmers Margaux Harvey-Read and Cody O’Neal were the two highest placed Barbadian swimmers, finishing in a time of 25:45.80 minutes and 25:46.40 minutes respectively. O’Neal placed third overall in the Men’s Division. Harvey-Read was fourth overall in the Women’s Division. This put the two in second place in their respective women’s and men’s age 15 to 18 age groups. Ethan Perkins, placed third in the men’s 15 to 18 age group in a time of 26:12.80 and Sabrina Peirce was second in the girls 11-14 age group. Her time was 26:20.5 minutes. Jodie Howell also came third in this age group.

Sylvia Lascurian, Gillian Bayley and Lisa Richardson placed first, second and third respectively in the women’s age 31 and over category. Fathers James Peirce and Chris O’Neal placed second and third respectively in the men’s age group 33 years and over. Part of the team returned home on Sunday and the remaining members returned Monday.

Source: (PR)