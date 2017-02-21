Bail for Coco’s alleged attacker

technician released on $10,000 bail

A 25-year-old technician was today granted $10,000 bail after appearing on a serious bodily harm charge.

Applon Ithamar Ishmael Parris, of Taitt’s Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael was not required to plead when he appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant this afternoon.

Parris is facing the indictable charge of causing serious bodily harm to Antonio ‘Coco’ Todd with intent to maim, disfigure or disable him or do him some other serious bodily harm.

With no objections to bail, Parris, who was represented by attorneys-at-law Chanika Carrington and Angela Mitchell-Gittens, was released after the Bridgetown Magistrate accepted his surety.

However, he was warned to stay away from Todd and his property and to report to the Worthing Police Station every Wednesday before noon with valid identification.

He was also warned to stay away from Terry Richards, a complainant in a charge dating back to November 2015.

Parris returns to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on March 10 to face both charges.