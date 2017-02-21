Classes disrupted again at Combermere

The problem-plagued Combermere Secondary School had to be evacuated yet again this morning after students began falling ill.

When a Barbados TODAY news team arrived at the school, an ambulance was seen entering the premises. Several parents had already arrived at the institution to collect their charges.

Sources at the school said that there was a “bad smell”, while the President of the Barbados Secondary Teachers Union, Mary Redman, said she’s been informed there was a possible gas leak.

Redman said the union remains committed to working with the authorities towards a resolution of the matter. (CM)

 

5 Responses to Classes disrupted again at Combermere

  1. Precious Gem
    Precious Gem February 21, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Wait these people crazy why they don’t move those children altogether

    Reply
  2. Sheldine Dyall
    Sheldine Dyall February 21, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    There’s a problem that cannot be solve .Move the children oit.

    Reply
  3. Lilian Lloyd
    Lilian Lloyd February 21, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    WHAT YOU CALL THIS NOW JONESEY ? SABOTAGE AGAIN!!!!!

    Reply
  4. Carson C Cadogan February 21, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    This is so hilarious!!!!

    Shut down the bloody school for good.

    Reply
  5. Ernesta Catlyn February 21, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Mr Vere Parris, the ambulance came to take the children to their routine dental appointments etc. Mr Jones, surely now you will file an official police report regarding this ongoing sabotage

    Reply

