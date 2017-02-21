Classes disrupted again at Combermere

The problem-plagued Combermere Secondary School had to be evacuated yet again this morning after students began falling ill.

When a Barbados TODAY news team arrived at the school, an ambulance was seen entering the premises. Several parents had already arrived at the institution to collect their charges.

Sources at the school said that there was a “bad smell”, while the President of the Barbados Secondary Teachers Union, Mary Redman, said she’s been informed there was a possible gas leak.

Redman said the union remains committed to working with the authorities towards a resolution of the matter. (CM)