UPDATE: Missing girl traced

Police say 16-year-old Zaria Daneisha Greaves, who was reported missing two days ago, has been traced and is safe.

Greaves, of Gibbs, St Peter, was reported missing on Friday, February 17.

In a press release, police public relations officer, Acting Inspector Roland Cobbler said he thanks the public and the media for their assistance looks forward to their continued cooperation in the future.