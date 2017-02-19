Trinidad to ban school soft-drink sales in April

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has announced that the sale of soft drinks in schools will be banned come April.

Deyalsingh said this plan of action was a way to bring a healthy lifestyle to the nation’s children.

Deyalsingh said his vision when he became Minister of Health was to address two issues.

These were the problem of maternal deaths, which he said have since decreased, and the banning of the sale of soft drinks in schools.

“On becoming Minister of Health, Trinidad and Tobago was faced with a very bad problem with maternal deaths, so I had a vision to decrease maternal deaths and we have been successful… and (as) the Minister of Health, and I take full responsibility for this, whether good or bad, is to ban the sale of soft drinks in schools from April,” he said.

Deyalsingh said he intends to roll out “serious policies” for children to have a healthier lifestyle.

He called on parents to support this initiative and asked that they stop giving ­sugary drinks and unhealthy foods to their children.

He said he was surprised to see children as young as 15 at dialysis centres.

He said it costs the State $130,000 for one person per year for dialysis treatment. (Trinidad Express)