Marshall calls rift between Sinckler and Worrell scandalous

Former attorney general Dale Marshall is describing as “scandalous” the ongoing dispute between the Minister of Finance, Chris Sinckler, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados, Dr Delisle Worrell.

Speaking Saturday at a Barbados Labour Party (BLP) press briefing, Marshall also described the on-going situation as a tragedy.

“The future of our economy is now to be determined not by fiscal planners, not by economists, but by three judges in the Court of Appeal whose forte happens to be law – now that’s a tragedy,” Marshall said.

The BLP representative for St Joseph noted that the impasse was occurring at a time when the economic future of Barbados was uncertain. He held that this was an additional example to the “nine years of poor governance” under the Democratic Labour Party (DLP), administration.

“The people of Barbados are the ones whose fate hang in the balance and whose future and whose currency’s future is dependent not on the collective wisdom of our leaders, but it is dependent on a court decision that is to be given [this] week and that’s what Barbados has come to,” Marshall said.

“It is scandalous that we should have an Attorney General appearing in court with the Solicitor General to try to salvage a situation that [has made us] the laughing stock of the Caribbean.”

News emerged recently that Sinckler reportedly met with the Central Bank Governor on February 9 and gave him the option of either tendering his resignation by February 13, or be fired.

However, Worrell, through his attorneys, filed an injunction in the High Court, barring Sinckler from firing him. (KK)