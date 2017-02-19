JAMAICA: Almost 40 killed in road accidents since January

Statistics from the Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport show that 38 people have been killed on Jamaica’s roads since the start of this year.

The statistics show that fatal crashes have decreased by 23 per cent when compared with the same period in 2016.

The Road Safety Unit says a total of 12 motorcyclists have been killed since the start of the year compared with 26 for the same period last year.

The unit says it is pleased with the decrease in fatalities but is encouraging motorcyclists and pillion passengers to wear appropriate helmets.

Meanwhile, pedestrians account for 29 per cent of the road users killed since the start of the year.

Clarendon, Westmoreland and St Catherine account for 45 per cent of the overall fatalities.