Constituents give Blackett failing grade
The Barbados Labour Party (BLP) caretaker for St Michael central, Arthur Holder, has accused Minister of Social Care, Constituency Empowerment and Community Development, Steve Blackett of being an absentee representative.
Addressing journalists outside the derelict home of a family of four in Waterhall Land, Eagle Hall, St Michael, Holder described the state of the constituency as “woeful”.
Holder, who toured the constituency on Saturday, said many of the constituents revealed that they had not seen the parliamentary representative for several years.
“We have had an absentee representative for the past nine years. It is amazing that when you knock at people’s houses, they say we haven’t seen the person who is supposed to represent us in parliament for the past nine years,” Holder said.
“They truly want someone to represent their interests.”
Citing issues of unemployment and social services as primary concerns, Holder noted that residents in Quarry Road were complaining of poor street lighting.
He said they have also indicated that the Human Resource Centre at Station Hill is now a grazing field for horses.
“The issue of jobs is foremost in people’s minds. It is reflective of the poor inadequate policies that cannot be and will never be addressed by the Democratic Labour Party,” Holder noted.
“There is a need, obviously, to address our young people. The young out here are crying out for work, people in this country and obviously St Michael central they don’t want to live off welfare,” he added. (KK)
The Minister of New Vehicles
i actually forgot that he is a MP
As small as Barbados is, these representatives should be seen un the communities more often.
Drums beating! When I was in very short pants, in Grenada c.1950, I would often hear drumming, and chanting, from way up the hills…through the the night and into the wee hours. Made me fraid enuff to wee myself. My fears confessed to my dad, he said ” Not to worry, it’s just a wake for someone passed.”
I guess it’s now come full circle…time for someone…to wake up?
Ask not for whom do the drums beat…
Mr.Holder you defended one of the most feared criminals in your constituency, Leroy snaggs you should have not touched his case with s ten foot pole ,that man does frightened big people when he out of prison far less little children ,Steve was around bush hall for years so I guess he would have to deal with his fall out and so do you Mr.Holder…
FOR WHOM THE BELL TOLLS,!!!!!
Tony Web ma boy dem sounds yuh nuses to hear was comin from La Qua and Othways It nuses to echo from all down market hill round the Carenage, all coming from up cemetery Hill longside Queens Park Road. The Grenadian lady wid de Trini accent shud know too She from up in Tyrel Street.