Constituents give Blackett failing grade

The Barbados Labour Party (BLP) caretaker for St Michael central, Arthur Holder, has accused Minister of Social Care, Constituency Empowerment and Community Development, Steve Blackett of being an absentee representative.

Addressing journalists outside the derelict home of a family of four in Waterhall Land, Eagle Hall, St Michael, Holder described the state of the constituency as “woeful”.

Holder, who toured the constituency on Saturday, said many of the constituents revealed that they had not seen the parliamentary representative for several years.

“We have had an absentee representative for the past nine years. It is amazing that when you knock at people’s houses, they say we haven’t seen the person who is supposed to represent us in parliament for the past nine years,” Holder said.

“They truly want someone to represent their interests.”

Citing issues of unemployment and social services as primary concerns, Holder noted that residents in Quarry Road were complaining of poor street lighting.

He said they have also indicated that the Human Resource Centre at Station Hill is now a grazing field for horses.

“The issue of jobs is foremost in people’s minds. It is reflective of the poor inadequate policies that cannot be and will never be addressed by the Democratic Labour Party,” Holder noted.

“There is a need, obviously, to address our young people. The young out here are crying out for work, people in this country and obviously St Michael central they don’t want to live off welfare,” he added. (KK)