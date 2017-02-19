Barbados events to celebrate life and legacy of Fidel Castro

Two major public educational events have been planned for this Thursday and Friday to commemorate the life and legacy of the late Cuban president Fidel Castro.

The first of these events will be a panel discussion on the theme “Reflections on Fidel”, scheduled to be held at the NUPW Auditorium, Dalkeith, St Michael at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The panel will consist of outstanding scholars and activists from Cuba, Venezuela, Trinidad and Tobago, US Virgin Islands, Canada and Barbados.

The second event consists of an all-day Colloquium on “The Life and Contribution of Fidel Castro” which will be held at the Quadrangle, Faculty of Humanities, Cave Hill Campus of UWI, commencing at 9 a.m. on Friday.

The Barbados-headquartered Caribbean Chapter of the International Network in Defense of Humanity, the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba and the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela will be joining forces with the National Union of Public Workers and with the University of the West Indies’ Department of Government, Sociology and Social Work to stage the events.