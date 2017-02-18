Vincentian accident victims to be laid to rest

Three weeks after the fatal car crash in Graeme Hall, Christ Church that took the lives of four young people, the three victims from St Vincent and the Grenadines are finally being laid to rest.

Two of the three will be buried this weekend, while the third will be laid to rest next weekend.

The accident in the early morning hours of Saturday January 28, claimed the lives of Vincentians Daneé Deverey Horne, 17, Carianne Lee-New Padmore, 18, and Aziza Awanna Dennie, 19, as well as Andre Jabarry Gittens, 23, of River Land, St Philip, all of whom were travelling in the Mitsubishi Lancer which was involved in a collision with a Toyota Noah taxi driven by Curtis Rock, 52, of Belleplaine, St Andrew.

The three Vincentians will be buried separately in their homeland, with Padmore due to be laid to rest Saturday, and Horne on Sunday. Dennie’s burial will take place on February 26. Gittens, a former Crane Beach Resort employee, was laid to rest last weekend after a moving funeral service at the People’s Baptist Church in Rock Hall, St Philip.

The three deceased girls were part of a seven-member group who were here since last December for an internship programme at the Crane hotel in St Philip and were due to return home on the very morning of the accident.

Two other Vincentians, 18-year-old Darren Renaldo Daniel and 21-year-old Kemelius Boyea, who had survived the accident and had to be hospitalized after narrowly escaping death, have since returned home and are said to be recovering.

While they have both returned to school, they continue to receive counselling courtesy of the Vincentian government.

Rolisha Roberts was among the seven-member group and had gone out with her colleagues and compatriots for a night of celebration before their journey back home.

She had planned to travel in the same vehicle as her mates but took a different vehicle instead.

She told Barbados TODAY she had been having nightmares since then, but was on the road to recovery.

“I’m getting there bit by bit,” she said.

A close friend of both Horne and Dennie, Roberts said the families were still reeling from the loss of their loved ones.

Yet, Horne’s mother has been offering her words of encouragement and support

“She told me to try and get closer to God because we never know when death is going to approach you so make myself right with God,” Roberts disclosed.