UPDATE: Police name shooting victim
The man who was shot and killed at Lascelles Road, St James in the early hours of this morning has been named as 25-year-old Andrew Antonio King of Military Road, Bush Hall, St Michael.
Police say King and two other men from St James, aged 30 and 32, were talking on Lascelles Road near Limegrove when they were approached by two men who shot at them.
King sustained multiple gunshots to his body and died at the scene.
The 30-year-old man, who has not been named by police, sustained gunshot injuries to both legs, while the 32-year-old sustained gunshot injuries to his hip and wrist.
Both men are currently being treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where they are reported to be in stable condition.
OMG! Guns, guns, guns! Where do they come from? What is wrong with our young black men killing off each other? Rising lawlessness in BIM. It is scary for a tiny island to have crime on this level. Soon people will be scared to go out. Come on man! RBPF where are you? Undercover surveillance is needed to weed out those ruthless idiots dealing with the drugs and firearms. All of these slayings must be connected in some way. I don’t want to make any assumptions, but the 25 year old guy that died looked pretty slick in the photo. Curious to know his profession.
Looks can be deceiving , but , why a decent looking young man as this some one would just shoot him … barbados is become a more scary place to come to..
Why is it a shooing whether or not fatal its a black person….
Why is it a vehicle accident whether fatal or not, its a black person
Is this why politicians show no concern as to even one comment on the madness………………
We all need to assist to get the guns off the streets of Barbados. These gun toting idiots are killing our friends and family and maybe next time it could be you or I. Crime Stoppers is an anonymous call in system to report criminal activity including illegal guns 1-800-8477
Simple law ,stop and search , vehicles , people and vessels at sea… we have a defence force use them with the police…..
Give a happening about stop and search, some one who work with me a black person like myself , joined a march against the police in the (UK) stop and search on black people…
The day after the police raided his home and found under his 17 year old son’s bed a case containing , 2 guns a packet of cocaine and £23,000 ……… I am not accusing any one , just how real things are…….
Condolences to his family and friends
And I read these Day after day, and I keep hearing crime rate is down I Barbados.
Some people n no u cannot stop n search just so got b a good reson infact long i no i legal police n searching my car or person there have to arrest me first carry me station read my rights then my lawyers will do there part so the person that like he saying search men he n no no law think ag n commissioner want a suite