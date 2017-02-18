UPDATE: Police name shooting victim

The man who was shot and killed at Lascelles Road, St James in the early hours of this morning has been named as 25-year-old Andrew Antonio King of Military Road, Bush Hall, St Michael.

Police say King and two other men from St James, aged 30 and 32, were talking on Lascelles Road near Limegrove when they were approached by two men who shot at them.

King sustained multiple gunshots to his body and died at the scene.

The 30-year-old man, who has not been named by police, sustained gunshot injuries to both legs, while the 32-year-old sustained gunshot injuries to his hip and wrist.

Both men are currently being treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where they are reported to be in stable condition.