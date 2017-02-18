UPDATE: Accident victim named

Police are continuing investigations into the accident early this morning on Watts Village Road, St George, which claimed the life of 37-year-old Avril Denise Sue of Clevedale Road, Black Rock, St Michael.

The accident occurred around 3:40 a.m., when Sue’s car struck an embankment, causing her to lose control before colliding with a cut rock. She died on the scene.

Police have asked anyone who may have witnessed the accident, or can provide any information to assist with their investigation, to contact the District B police station at 437-4311 or 430-7625.