St Michael woman is latest road fatality
A 37-year-old St Michael woman is the island’s latest road fatality.
Police say the accident occurred around 3:40 a.m. along Watts Village Road, St George. The woman, who has not yet been named, died at the scene.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased was the sole occupant of the car when it struck an embankment, causing her to lose control before colliding with a cut rock.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this accident, or can provide any information to assist in their investigations to contact the District B Police station at telephone 437-4311 or 430-7625.
Prayers going up and out for the family. May she rest in peace
Not again. Is Barbados in a self-destructive mood?
We need action: one car per household; priority to vehicles with more than one person get priority over single person cars; all vehicles must be roadworthy; speed cameras; suspend the licences of those involved in road traffic accidents until the matter is reserved; make insurance companies pay the costs for these accidents. We need a dedicated traffic police.
Sad to hear S.I.P
May she R.I.P.
My goodness.!..Prayers for her family .
My deepest sympathy to the families…
May her soul rest in eternal peace. Condolences to her family and friends.
My lord
My condolences to your family
Ok we need a national Church and prayer day to get rid of the jinx on this island. People be careful ….
Was there any proof of blood in her alcohol system? in other words was she drunk? At that hour , was the road properly Lit? was it wet? Let me be more facetious and ask was she stepping out and hurrying back home to her husband or boyfriend? Maybe like most grown Barbadians who claim to cherish independence, she was still living home under her parents’ roof. My point here is whatever the cause, she was only 37, perhaps a good looking woman – I’m guessing. and she may have been driving too fast on that particular stretch of road. Aha. someone just told me perhaps she was trying to get away from the sweet-man’s wife or woman who was in pursuit to put some blows in her backside.
Gosh cops, you guys got lots to check out. All kinds of stories and rumors will surface. Just do what you do best…. Investigate.
Hal Austin, sometimes I think you are high on something when you post.
Please explain based on the facts of this story, how “one car per household” would have prevented this accident.
Please explain based on the facts of this story how “priority to vehicles with more than one person” would have prevented this accident.
Your suggestion to suspend the drivers license of those involved in road traffic accidents until the matter is resolved makes no sense. When will the suspension start, at the scene of the accident?
Just couple weeks ago the Road Safety Org was celebrating the fact that Barbados had one of the lowest death per road fatalities in 2016 in a long time. And now all of these accidents.