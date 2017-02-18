St Michael woman is latest road fatality

A 37-year-old St Michael woman is the island’s latest road fatality.

Police say the accident occurred around 3:40 a.m. along Watts Village Road, St George.  The woman, who has not yet been named, died at the scene.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased was the sole occupant of the car when it struck an embankment, causing her to lose control before colliding with a cut rock.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this accident, or can provide any information to assist in their investigations to contact the District B Police station at telephone 437-4311 or 430-7625.

13 Responses to St Michael woman is latest road fatality

  1. Cynthia Blackman
    Cynthia Blackman February 18, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Prayers going up and out for the family. May she rest in peace

  2. Hal Austin February 18, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Not again. Is Barbados in a self-destructive mood?
    We need action: one car per household; priority to vehicles with more than one person get priority over single person cars; all vehicles must be roadworthy; speed cameras; suspend the licences of those involved in road traffic accidents until the matter is reserved; make insurance companies pay the costs for these accidents. We need a dedicated traffic police.

  3. Sugar V Outerbim
    Sugar V Outerbim February 18, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Sad to hear S.I.P

  4. Cherylann Maria Daniel
    Cherylann Maria Daniel February 18, 2017 at 10:26 am

    May she R.I.P.

  5. Cecilia Carew
    Cecilia Carew February 18, 2017 at 10:27 am

    My goodness.!..Prayers for her family .

  6. Zabeeda Alli Abdool
    Zabeeda Alli Abdool February 18, 2017 at 10:30 am

    My deepest sympathy to the families…

  7. Joceline Blackett
    Joceline Blackett February 18, 2017 at 10:30 am

    May her soul rest in eternal peace. Condolences to her family and friends.

  8. Sasha Herbert
    Sasha Herbert February 18, 2017 at 10:30 am

    My lord

  9. Elvis Burke
    Elvis Burke February 18, 2017 at 10:32 am

    My condolences to your family

  10. Michael Turton
    Michael Turton February 18, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Ok we need a national Church and prayer day to get rid of the jinx on this island. People be careful ….

  11. Peter February 18, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Was there any proof of blood in her alcohol system? in other words was she drunk? At that hour , was the road properly Lit? was it wet? Let me be more facetious and ask was she stepping out and hurrying back home to her husband or boyfriend? Maybe like most grown Barbadians who claim to cherish independence, she was still living home under her parents’ roof. My point here is whatever the cause, she was only 37, perhaps a good looking woman – I’m guessing. and she may have been driving too fast on that particular stretch of road. Aha. someone just told me perhaps she was trying to get away from the sweet-man’s wife or woman who was in pursuit to put some blows in her backside.
    Gosh cops, you guys got lots to check out. All kinds of stories and rumors will surface. Just do what you do best…. Investigate.

  12. Donild Trimp February 18, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Hal Austin, sometimes I think you are high on something when you post.

    Please explain based on the facts of this story, how “one car per household” would have prevented this accident.

    Please explain based on the facts of this story how “priority to vehicles with more than one person” would have prevented this accident.

    Your suggestion to suspend the drivers license of those involved in road traffic accidents until the matter is resolved makes no sense. When will the suspension start, at the scene of the accident?

  13. Kevin February 18, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Just couple weeks ago the Road Safety Org was celebrating the fact that Barbados had one of the lowest death per road fatalities in 2016 in a long time. And now all of these accidents.

