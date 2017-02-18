St Michael woman is latest road fatality

A 37-year-old St Michael woman is the island’s latest road fatality.

Police say the accident occurred around 3:40 a.m. along Watts Village Road, St George. The woman, who has not yet been named, died at the scene.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased was the sole occupant of the car when it struck an embankment, causing her to lose control before colliding with a cut rock.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this accident, or can provide any information to assist in their investigations to contact the District B Police station at telephone 437-4311 or 430-7625.