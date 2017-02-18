Smith: Rift between Sinckler and Worrell not good

President of the Barbados-based Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) Dr Warren Smith says he is saddened by the strained relations between Governor of the Central Bank Dr DeLisle Worrell and the Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler.

And Smith warned that the matter, which is now before the court, was not good for the country, especially at this time when improving the fiscal position should be the top priority.

“I don’t think we would be honest if we didn’t say that we are very saddened to see what is taking place at this time in Barbados,” said Smith.

“I don’t want to get personal, but Dr Worrell is a gentleman, a professional, who all of us who have studied the field of economics admire and respect very greatly. I think that we are sad to see what has taken place, what seems to be an emerging rift between the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance. It is not good for any country to have that contretemps developed between two keen institutions especially at a time when Barbados is struggling to address some very, very difficult economic problems that it faces at this time,” explained Smith.

News emerged recently that Sinckler reportedly met with the Central Bank Governor last Thursday and gave him the option of either tendering his resignation by Monday of this week, or be fired.

However, Worrell, through his attorneys, filed an injunction in the High Court, barring Sinckler from firing him.