Police probe St James shooting

Police are investigating the shooting death of a 25-year-old St Michael man, which occurred in the early hours of this morning at Lascelles Road, St James.

According to lawmen, preliminary investigations suggest that around 3:15 a.m. officers on duty at the Holetown Police Station heard what appeared to be a number of gunshots coming from the area of Holetown.

When officers went to investigate, they discovered the deceased lying motionless on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds about the body.

Two other men in their 30s also sustained gunshot injuries and were transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical attention. One was taken by ambulance and the other by private transport.