No evidence of Barbadians detained, Stuart says

Prime Minister Freundel Stuart has stated that no Barbadians are being detained under the new immigration policy being implemented by the United States.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 28th Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Intersessional Summit earlier this week, Stuart said he had received word that 19 Barbadians were detained in the US, and that Government would investigate the reports.

However he explained to the Government Information Service that investigations with Barbados’ Consulate-General in New York revealed that the claim was untrue.

“The Foreign Minister received information that 19 Barbadians had been detained. The information did not come from the Consulate itself, it came from a Barbadian living in New York, so we asked the Consulate there to investigate the matter and we received a reply today that the news was fake,” the Prime Minister stated.

He continued: “They said they did a thorough investigation and if Barbadians were detained or going to be deported, the [US] authorities would consult or contact the Consulate. They said they had received no such contact, there was no consultation with them, and all of their investigations failed to turn up any information that would suggest that Barbadians in New York or any other part of the United States were in trouble as a result of any rounding up of people to get them out of the country.”

On January 27, the United States issued an Executive Order intended to protect the United States from the entry of foreign terrorists. That “travel ban” has been halted by the US Court of Appeal for the time being.

Source: BGIS