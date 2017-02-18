Holetown Festival a hit

Added by Katrina King on February 18, 2017.
Hundreds of locals and visitors gathered in Holetown this morning for the final weekend of the annual Holetown Festival.

The street parade and fair featured Queen of the Festival, Racquel Harewood and her 2017 delegates, as well as performances from Dancing Africa, the Sunshine Dancers and the cheerleading delegation from Twisterz All Star Gym.

Some of the 2017 Queen of the Festival delegates

Several uniformed groups such as the Boy Scouts and the Zouave Bands also participated in the festivities.

The Zouave band also participated.

The festival was buzzing with activity as the food, jewellery, clothing and crafts stalls garnered business and educated the public on Barbadian traditions and games.

The highlight will be the crowning of the 2017 Queen of the Festival on Sunday night.

One Response to Holetown Festival a hit

  1. Angel Maria
    Angel Maria February 19, 2017 at 8:16 am

    I’m thinking that one of the prerequisites for the ladies to enter the beauty pageant, or whatever that is, should be for them to showcase ethnic hairstyles and promote their natural beauty, as well as foster pride in their heritage. Just my two cents.

    Reply

