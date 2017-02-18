Holetown Festival a hit

Hundreds of locals and visitors gathered in Holetown this morning for the final weekend of the annual Holetown Festival.

The street parade and fair featured Queen of the Festival, Racquel Harewood and her 2017 delegates, as well as performances from Dancing Africa, the Sunshine Dancers and the cheerleading delegation from Twisterz All Star Gym.

Several uniformed groups such as the Boy Scouts and the Zouave Bands also participated in the festivities.

The festival was buzzing with activity as the food, jewellery, clothing and crafts stalls garnered business and educated the public on Barbadian traditions and games.

The highlight will be the crowning of the 2017 Queen of the Festival on Sunday night.